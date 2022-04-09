Woman commits with 2 years old daughter by jumping from train

Aurangabad, April 9:

A 24-year-old woman ended her life by first throwing her two-year-old daughter out of the train and later herself jumping between Lasur Station to Potul railway route. The deceased have been identified as Punam Ganesh Vispute (Navsari, Gujarat, presently living at Nathnagar, Balajinagar, Aurangabad) and her two years old daughter Sambhavi. Moreover, before the incident, she messaged her brother on his phone that she is committing suicide.

Punam, a native of Aurangabad was married to Ganesh Vispute, a resident of Navsari, Gujarat. However, he was living in Aurangabad with her two-year-old daughter Sambhavi due to a family dispute for the past seven months.

On Friday, her husband and his relatives came to the city to take her to Navsari. As she was not willing to go with her husband, she left home with her daughter on the pretext of having some work. Later, she went to Aurangabad Railway Station and boarded a train. Between Lasur Station and Potul near Khadak Narala, she sent a message on the phone to her brother that she is committing suicide and jumped from the train with her daughter.

On receiving the information, PI of Sillgaon police station Ravindra Khandekar, constable Manoj Aute, Anil Dabhade, Santosh Pawar, Railway Pravasi Sena president Santosh Somani rushed to the spot. The police traced her identity through her mobile phone. Both the mother-daughter duo was rushed to Primary Health Centre at Lasur Station where the doctors declared them dead.