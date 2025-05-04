Woman delivers baby in moving train with help of fellow passengers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A remarkable and heartwarming incident unfolded aboard the Rajya Rani Express when a woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl with the assistance of fellow female passengers. The train was on route from Nashik to Nanded when the expectant mother went into labor near Lasur station around 1 am on Saturday.

The woman, who was traveling with her husband to her maternal home in Selu, began experiencing labor pains at Rotegaon station. As the train approached Lasur, the mother-to-be cried out for help. Responding swiftly, a group of compassionate female passengers rushed to her aid, clearing the compartment of male passengers to ensure she received the necessary support during delivery. Thanks to their quick actions and the assistance of medical staff, the baby was delivered safely, and both the mother and her newborn daughter are in good health. Once the train reached Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station, the woman was promptly taken to government medical college and hospital (GMCH) for further medical attention. Contributers to this delivery included president Railway Passenger Sena santoshkumar Somani, Station Master Sunil Kumar, PI Sharadchandra Jogdand, PSI Ganesh Dalvi and others.