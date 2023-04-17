Woman dies after dash by vehicle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman died on the spot after a dash by an unidentified vehicle near Ambewadi Fhata on Vaijapur - Khandale Road on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Phulabai Sonawane (60, Vaijapur).

According to the details, Phulabai was going with her son on the motorcycle towars Vaijapur. An unidentified vehicle dashed the motorcycle from the opposite direction and Phulabai died on the spot. A case of accidental death has been registered with Vaijapur police station.