Woman dies by suicide after harassment by husband and son

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 45-year-old woman from Patelnagar, Naregaon, died by suicide after repeated harassment by her husband and son. Nasreen Shaikh allegedly consumed poison on July 20 following a heated argument at home.

Her husband Alimoddin Shaikh (45, a rickshaw driver), and their son Shaikh Azeem (22) have been booked for abetment to suicide. Police said Nasreen had earlier moved to her maternal home due to abuse but returned after mediation. Despite that, the harassment continued, with both accusing her of infidelity and physically assaulting her. On the day of the incident, Nasreen called her brother for help after another dispute. Though he tried to counsel the accused, she allegedly consumed poison soon after he left. She died during treatment at government medical college and hospital(GMCH) on July 21. Following a complaint filed by her brother on July 25, MIDC Cidco police registered a case. Both accused are currently absconding, and a search is underway, said PSI Lakhansingh Pachlore.