Woman dies due to intestinal perforation during C-Section

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking incident came to light on Monday where a woman died due to a perforation in her intestines during a cesarean delivery. The death is being attributed to alleged negligence by doctors at the district hospital. After the post-mortem, the grieving family brought the body from Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) back to the district hospital, demanding that a criminal case be filed against the doctor responsible. This led to a tense atmosphere at the district hospital. A three-member inquiry committee was appointed, after which the family took custody of the body and left the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Kiran Gangwe (20, Vishrantinagar) was admitted to the district hospital on June 2 for delivery. A cesarean section was performed and she gave birth to a baby boy. However, her health deteriorated soon after the surgery as she began experiencing abdominal swelling. On June 3, due to her worsening condition, she was referred to GMCH, where another surgery was performed. Despite treatment efforts, Priyanka passed away on June 8.

On Monday, after the post-mortem was conducted, her family brought her body to the district hospital in protest. A large number of relatives gathered there, and a heavy police presence was deployed. The family demanded that a criminal case be filed against the doctor who performed the cesarean and the OT in-charge, urging that justice be served for Priyanka. The demand was submitted to District Civil Surgeon Dr. Dayanand Motipawale. Present at the time were Priyanka's father Sanjay Tarte, husband Kiran Gangwe, relatives Anil Barsawane, Manoj Gangwe, and others.

Meanwhile, the newborn baby, who has lost his mother at birth, has been admitted to GMCH for treatment.

Stitches to intestines; justice must be served

The deceased Priyanka’s father Sanjay Tarte said, “There was a perforation in Priyanka’s intestines during the cesarean surgery. Stitches had been applied, and treatment was given — but I lost my daughter. Priyanka must get justice.”

Maternal death audit initiated

District Hospital’s Civil Surgeon Dr. Dayanand Motipawale said, “ A medical committee comprising three doctors has been appointed to investigate the matter. Once the committee’s report is submitted, further action will be taken.

The case will also be forwarded to the Negligence Committee. A Maternal Death Audit will be conducted to investigate the circumstances in detail. He added that a cesarean was necessary as the baby’s condition was critical. A CT scan after the operation had revealed reduced bowel activity.”

Examination of Intestines will be conducted

Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology at GMCH, Dr. Shrinivas Gadappa, said, “ Due to abdominal bloating post-cesarean, Priyanka was referred from the district hospital to GMCH for advanced care. A perforation in the intestines was detected. The affected intestine will be sent for pathological examination for further insights.”

Death due to septic infection

According to experts, the initial postmortem report has indicated that Priyanka died from a septic infection resulting from the intestinal perforation.