Woman duped of Rs 7L on pretext of giving job

Aurangabad, Feb 5:

A woman has been duped for Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of giving her a job in a junior college as a lecturer. A case of cheating has been registered against Dr Ratan Asaram Wagh in Cidco police station.

Complainant Seema Ramesh Jadhav (36, Deogaon Rangari, Kannad) in her complaint mentioned that the then principal of Nutan Bahuddeshiya Higher Secondary College, N-11, Hudco, Dr Ratan Wagh told her that she can get a job as a lecturer of Hindi subject in the junior college if she pays a donation of Rs 18 lakh to the Institute.

Later, she paid Rs 10 lakh cash to Dr Wagh in three stages. He then gave an appointment letter to Jadhav as a lecturer in junior college in Sillod, but later she came to know that the post of the lecturer was not sanctioned. Hence, she demanded her money back from Dr Wagh, who returned Rs 3 lakh but the remaining amount is still pending.

Dr Wagh also took Rs 4.5 lakh from another candidate Rupali Tukaram Gayake (Kannad) for the appointment as a clerk. He then returned Rs 2 lakh but Rs. 2.5 lakh have not been returned yet. The concerned complainants lodged complaints in Cidco police station while PSI Ashok Avchar is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the president of Sillod Sanstha Janardan Mhaske said that Dr Wagh has directly given an appointment to the candidates without the consent of the institution. When he was asked about it, he argued with the president and the secretary of the institute. The institute has no connection with this case. Dr Wagh is not working with the institute presently, Mhaske clarified.