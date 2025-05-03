Woman duped of ₹3.24 lakhs in job scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 42-year-old woman from Nandanvan Colony fell victim to a job scam after being promised a data engineer position via a LinkedIn advertisement. Cyber criminals tricked her into transferring a total of Rs 3.24 lakhs under the guise of training fees and unlocking a job offer letter.

The woman came across the job advertisement in December 2023 and was instructed to contact the fraudster, who identified herself as Divya Sharma, claiming to represent Ascensur Company. Sharma initially requested Rs 1,600 for an online exam fee, which the woman paid. After passing the exam, she was sent an offer letter for the position. To unlock the letter’s password, the woman was instructed to pay an additional Rs 3.24 lakhs or training fees between December 2023 and January 2024. She was further persuaded to open a bank account with the promise of a refund. However, the fraudsters used this opportunity to gain unauthorized access to her account. A case has been registered at the Cantonment police station and investigations are underway.