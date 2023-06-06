Woman ends life leaving 2-months old baby with neighbour

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 19-year-old married woman, to get rid of frequent torture from her in-laws for want of dowry, committed suicide by hanging, at Nagsennagar in Osmanpura. The name of the deceased is Snehal Nikesh Ghangaon.

Meanwhile, on the insistence of the deceased’s relative, the Osmanpura police booked her husband and in-laws and also arrested them.

It may be noted that Snehal and Nikesh were friends and later on fell in love with each other. They got married with the consent of both family members. However, after a few months of her marriage, the in-laws started to harass and torture her. Nikesh and his family members would express before her that due to love marriage, they could not get any dowry. Later on, harassment for money became frequent. They were insisting she brings dowry from her parents.

Snehal had informed her parents about the torture by her in-laws. She also gave birth to a baby girl in April. Hence in the hope that the torture would reduce after the birth of little baby, Snehal went to her in-law's house to stay.

Handed daughter to a neighbour

Two days ago, Snehal told her mother on the phone about the intensity of torture to her for want of Rs 1 lakh as dowry. Her mother told her to remain patient. On Monday evening, when nobody was in the house, Snehal went to her neighbour’s house and left the baby in her house. She came back to her house and hanged herself on the ceiling roof. The incident came to light when her neighbour came to give the baby. After the post-mortem, the deceased’s mother Sangeeta Wahule lodged the complaint against the in-laws and hubby. The assistant inspector Rahul Suryatal then swung into action and arrested Nikesh and the other accused.