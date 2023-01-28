Woman files plea in HC; alleges in-laws for usurping Rs 73 lakh of her daughter

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Anuja Prabhudesai and Justice R M Joshi has ordered the investigation officer (IO) to submit an affidavit mentioning the status and the action taken report to recover the money of a minor girl. The bench observed the investigation has been done by the IO in a slipshod manner.

The minor girl’s mother has filed a criminal petition in the High Court. The next hearing of the case will be held on priority (high on board) on February 1.

Sanjeevani Sudhir Chavan (Nirala Tanda, Mandvi in Nanded district) filed the petition in the High Court through Adv Rahul Tambe. She stated that her husband Sudhir Chavan was a project manager at Maha IT (at Mantralaya) in Mumbai and he died of Corona disease on June 15, 2021.

As per the life insurance policy drawn by him (before his death) as per which Sanjeevani was the nominee for 51 per cent share and daughter Banipriya (4 years) was the nominee for 49 per cent share. Hence after the death of Sudhir, the wife was to get Rs 76.50 lakh and the daughter was to get Rs 73.50 lakh.

Hence as per the share distribution, Sanjeevani received the amount in her bank account. However, Banipriya was minor, therefore, the insurance company deposited her share in the account of her grandmother Sindhutai Chavan (father’s mother). The amount was to be kept in the account till the girl attains adult age and Sindhutai Chavan then has to hand it over to Banipriya. The insurance company took an affidavit from the grandmother stating that she will caretake of the money.

The petitioner Sanjeevani stated that when the claims were being submitted to the insurance company, her in-laws behaved cordially and were treated respectfully. However, as soon as the money got deposited in Sindhutai’s account, the in-laws started to behave abnormally with her. They started abusing, ill-treating and harassing her mentally. They were also not behaving properly with Banipriya, as per the complaint lodged by Sanjeevani at Mandvi police station. Later on, she went to stay with her parents.

Sanjeevani stated that her brother-in-law (her husband’s brother) works in the police department. Hence the police is not investigating the case properly. The additional government pleader Mahendra Nerlikar represented the state government.

Sanjeevani alleged that the Banipriya’s grandmother (who has given an affidavit), grandfather, two uncles and one other close relative withdrew the money from the account and usurped it, although they had to keep it till the little girl becomes an adult.