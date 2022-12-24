Woman foils attempt to usurp property in Osmanpura

Aurangabad:

Vedantnagar police station has registered an offence against the prime accused Syed Shoeb and five others on charge of usurping the property of a woman by preparing forged documents in May 2021.

Police said, “ The complainant woman was not having any relation with the accused. However, to dupe her property, Shoeb with the help of his accomplice prepared a bogus sale deed from Ali Yaar Khan and also prepared a notary document of the same in 2013. By submitting the fake sale deed, he transferred the name of her electricity meter to his name. Besides, the second accused submitted a fake affidavit claiming that he has got the property in the heirship. They also obtained the property tax of the house in Milindnagar (Osmanpura). When the complainant learnt about it, she contacted the police, but the latter paid no heed. Hence she appealed in the court for justice. Accordingly, the court then ordered the Vedantnagar police station to file the case and investigate it. PSI Jadhav is investigating the case.