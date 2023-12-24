Woman from Brijwadi tests positive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One or two patients of Corona virus are being found in the city daily. On Sunday, a 22-year-old woman living in Brijwadi-Naregaon area tested corona positive. Reports of 83 patients have come negative, informed municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandlecha.

The woman who was suffering from back pain and cold underwent a RT PCR test on Saturday. Her reports came positive on Sunday. The woman is in home isolation and is taking treatment. Likewise, the RTPCR test of 83 suspects have come negative, said Dr Mandlecha.