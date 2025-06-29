Woman harassed on street; Husband attacked with knife

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a man who blocked her path while she was walking to a grocery store with her daughter. The incident took place around 6 PM on Saturday in Tilaknagar.

When the woman’s husband confronted the accused, he was brutally assaulted and stabbed in the shoulder. The Sillod city police have registered a case against two persons under relevant sections of the IPC for molestation, assault, and attempt to murder.According to the complaint, the accused, Sameer ( Sillod), stopped the woman, held her hand, and made obscene remarks, saying, "I like you a lot," thereby outraging her modesty. After learning about the incident, the victim’s husband went to question Sameer. He and another unidentified person accompanying him allegedly attacked the couple, thrashing them and stabbing the husband in the shoulder. The injured man was admitted to the sub-district hospital for treatment. Based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against Sameer and his accomplice at Sillod city police station. Police inspector Sheshrao Udar is leading the investigation.