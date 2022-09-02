Woman immolating self at police commissionerates dies

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

A woman who immolated self at the entrance of the police commissionerate on Thursday died in the wee hours in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday while undergoing treatment. Now, new information is coming into the case. It has been unveiled in the investigation that the woman attempted suicide by consuming poison five years back due to the torture from the neighbours. Similarly, in the past six months, Counter cases were lodged against each other with the Waluj police station by the deceased, her brother and relatives against her neighbouring family. The police had taken prohibitory action against both the parties and had taken a written bond of Rs 25,000 each, informed ACP Ashok Thorat.

The deceased Savita Deepak Kale (34, Mandva, Gangapur)immolated herself at the police commissionarate entrance on Thursday afternoon, alleging the negligence of the police towards her complaint against her husband and the neighbouring family for the past several years. She had a dispute with her neighbour Sangita Shelke, her husband Ashok and son Gokul. When Savita used to complain about it to her husband Deepak, he used to favour the neighbours. Sangeeta’s brother and relatives used to support her. Cases were registered against both parties with Waluj police station on several occasions.

On May 27, Savita’s brother Shamsundar Kakde (Lanzi) lodged a complaint against Shelke family. Later, Shelke family lodged a complaint against Savita’s brother Navnath Gore (Paithan).

On August 24, Savita lodged a complaint against Sangeeta, Ashok and Gokul. Again on August 27, Savita’s relative Vaijinath Waghmore lodged a complaint against Shelke family members. A complaint was also lodged against them again by Shamsundar Kakde on August 30.

Prohibitory action was taken against all the accused from both the parties and affidavits on Rs 25,000 bond were taken from each of them. After the deceased lodged a complaint on August 31, a notice to cancel the affidavit of the Shelke family, ACP Thorat informed.

Case registered against relatives of deceased

Cases have also been registered against the relatives of the deceased including Trambak Kale, and Vishal Waghmode, based on the complaint lodged by Sangeeta Shelke’s brother Gorakh Gore on June 3. Similarly, based on the complaint lodged by Sangita case has been registered against Shamsundar Kakde and Trambak kale on May 28, Thorat said.

Savita set herself ablaze after submitting complaint

On Thursday at around 12 noon, Savita gave a complaint at Police commissionerate against her husband and neighbouring family. Later, she went beside the pillar near the entrance. She poured diesel on herself from the bottle and immolated herself. The security guards were standing on her opposite side and hence could not notice the attempt of self-immolation. Until the policemen bring the fire extinguisher from inside, Savita sustained severe burns. The application she brought with her was given to the commissioner of police. No other suicide note or any paper was found with her, the police sources said.