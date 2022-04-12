Woman injured in accident dies

Aurangabad, April 12:

A woman injured in accident that took place between Cidco Connaught to SBI Bank road on Monday evening died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday. A case was registered in the Cidco police station.

The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Ramesh Jaiswal (35, Mukundwadi). According to police, Sangeeta was injured in an accident on April 11 and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. She died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning. PI Sambhaji Pawar said that the police are investigating how the accident occurred.