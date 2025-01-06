Woman injured seriously due to manja, life saved after 4-hrs surgery, 40 stitches

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The incidents of injuries from nylon manja continue with another case reported near the Mondha Naka flyover area on Sunday evening.

The injured has been identified as Vijaya Sanjay Patil (49, Mhada Colony, N-2). According to details, Vijaya was going to Kranti Chowk with her husband Sanjay Patil, on a two-wheeler, at around 5.30 pm on Sunday.

Suddenly, a manja came in front of her near the Mondha Naka flyover and within minutes, her throat was slit. She was immediately admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The manja had caused serious injuries to her. Moreover, the manja had also cut small blood vessels in Vijaya's neck.

Therefore, it was decided to perform an immediate surgery. The woman underwent a 4-hour surgery at a private hospital. As many as 40 stitches were required on her neck. A bag of blood was also required during the surgery.

The surgery started around 7 pm and completed around 11 pm. Dr Nilesh Tayde, Dr Ganesh Lahane, Dr Devendra Lokhande and Dr Jayesh Takle performed the surgery. This information was given by Dr Vinod Chavare.

Kite flying should also be banned

Not just manja, but kite flying should be banned. Vijaya was sitting on the back seat of the vehicle. While riding the two-wheeler, manja suddenly came in front of her and she was injured. My finger was also injured by the manja.

(Sanjay Patil, husband of injured woman)