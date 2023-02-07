Woman jumps before Janshatabdi

Aurangabad: A woman was seriously injured after she jumped in front of the Janshatabdi Express. Seeing the woman in front of the train, the driver applied sudden brakes. However, the train hit the woman. The incident occurred at the Aurangabad railway station on Tuesday.

According to the railway police, the woman tried to commit suicide due to family issue. The relatives who were searching for the woman admitted her to the hospital. However, the police had no information as to which hospital the woman was admitted. Hence the police had to search various private and government hospitals.