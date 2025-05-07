Woman killed, husband injured in ST bus-motorcycle collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 45-year-old woman was killed while her husband was injured in a motorcycle and ST Mandal collision on the Dhule-Solapur highway in front of the paper mill at Fatiyabad Shivar of Daultabad around 3 pm, on Wednesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Vidya Vilas Jadhav ( Waregaon, Phulambri). While Vilas Khandu Jadhav ( 52) has been seriously injured.

According to the police, Vilas Khandu Jadhav of Waregaon was returning to his village on his two-wheeler (MH 20 W 4657) along with his wife Vidya after attending an annual family ritual at Kasabkheda Phata on Wednesday afternoon.

His two-wheeler collided with an ST bus (MH 14 B. T 3806), which was going from Nandgaon to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at around 3 pm in front of the paper mill in Shivara, Fatiabad. Vidya Jadhav, who was a pillion rider, came under the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot. Vilas Jadhav was seriously injured.

Upon receiving information about this, Daulatabad Police Station constable Rafiq Pathan, Khushal Patil and Rajendra Sonawane rushed to the spot and, with the help of villagers, shifted injured Vilas Jadhav to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment through the ambulance of Jagadguru Narendracharya Maharaj Sansthan.

The body of Vidya Jadhav was brought to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem. The deceased Vidya is survived by her injured husband, one son, one daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, and grandchildren. The process of registering a case with Daulatabad Police Station was going on until late at night.