Woman lifts gold bracelet from shop

Aurangabad:

Posing as a customer, an unidentified woman entered a jewellery shop in the Cidco Cannaught Place area and managed to steal away a gold bracelet worth Rs 32,000, on October 17 evening.

Police said,” The shop is owned by Vikas Bansilal Kothari. On October 17 evening the woman stepped into the shop and told to show gold bracelets. The shopkeeper was showing different designs of the bracelets. While he was busy showing and keeping boxes, the woman lifted one bracelet and after some time, she left the shop without buying anything. The incident came to light after a month. Hence Kothari complained to the Cidco police station recently. Further investigation is on.