Woman lodges dowry harassment case against husband, in-laws

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 30-year-old woman from Padegaon has registered a case against her husband and two in-laws for alleged dowry harassment and physical assault. The case has been registered at the Cantonment police station on Tuesday.

According to police, the complainant, whose identity has been withheld, was married to Sachin Rathore. Her family reportedly spent over Rs 5 lakh on the marriage, including Rs 3 lakh in cash, a seven-gram gold ring for the groom, and four tolas of gold jewellery. The woman alleged that while the initial days of marriage were cordial, trouble began within two months when her husband, mother-in-law Anita Rathore, and sister-in-law Bhavana Rathore started demanding Rs 2 lakh for the purchase of a plot. Upon her refusal, the trio allegedly subjected her to verbal abuse, threats, and repeated physical assaults. Based on her complaint, the Cantonment police have registered under dowry and physical abuse. Further investigation is underway.