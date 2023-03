Woman makes fake aadhar card, pan card of sister

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

In a property dispute, a woman made fake aadhar card and pan card of her own sister. A case in this regard has been registered against the woman and her daughter with Kranti Chowk police station. The accused are Sharda Gulabsingh Pardeshi and her daughter.

Police said, complainant Ratnamala Gopalsingh Pardeshi (67, Aurangpura)and accused Sharda are real sisters.

As there was a property dispute among them. Hence, Sharda and her daughter made fake aadhar card and pan card in the name of Ratnamala Pardeshi. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.