Woman molested in public; husband stabbed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly molested in public by a man who blocked her way while she was walking to a grocery store with her daughter. When her husband confronted the accused, he was stabbed in the shoulder.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday in Tilaknagar, Sillod. As per the complaint, the accused Sameer, a Sillod resident, held the woman’s hand and said, “I like you a lot,” intending to outrage her modesty. When her husband questioned Sameer, the accused and an unidentified accomplice assaulted the couple and stabbed the husband. He was treated at the sub-district hospital. A case has been registered at Sillod city police station under relevant IPC sections. The investigation is being conducted by police inspector Sheshrao Udar.