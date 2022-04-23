Woman passenger robbed of gold chain in train near Potul

Aurangabad, April 22:

Thieves stopped a train by putting a cloth on the railway signal and snatched a gold chain of a woman passenger weighing around 3.5 tolas near Potul station near the city on Thursday night. The thieves also pelted the train with stones before the theft incident. A case has been registered with the Manmad Railway Police Station, based on the complaint lodged by the woman passenger.

Police said, Laxmimunne Prabhakar (45) is a native of Nizamabad and lives at Dadar in Mumbai. On Thursday night, she was going to Mumbai by Deogiri Express on Thursday. The thieves covered the signal with a cloth and kept the red light uncovered. As the train stopped, they pelted the train with stones. The passengers then closed the windows in fear. When Laxmimunne was closing the window, the thieves snatched gold chain weighing 3.5 tolas from her neck.

Later, the train went to Manmad Station, where she lodged a complaint with the railway police, informed PI Sharad Jogdand. The case has been handed over to the Aurangabad railway police for further investigation.