Woman prefers massage instead of treatment, breaks bones

Elbow replacement surgery in GMCH after 7 years

Aurangabad, June 7:

A 40-year-old woman underwent elbow replacement surgery at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday after 7 years. Instead of seeking timely treatment after an accident, the woman preferred taking a massage to get relief from pain. However, massaging the hands caused the bones to break further. Hence the elbow had to be replaced.

The woman, a resident of Phulambri tehsil, had suffered an elbow fracture in an accident. The woman was experiencing pain. But instead of taking treatment in a hospital, she preferred to get a massage. But this led to broken bones in the elbow. She was admitted in the orthopedics department where the doctors decided to perform elbow replacement surgery. Head of orthopedics department Dr MB Lingayat performed the surgery. He was assisted by Dr Abdul Ansari, Dr Alaf Pathan, Dr Umesh Kakade, Dr Prashant Bansode, Dr Yogesh Teke, Dr Karan Baria and anesthesiologist Dr Jyoti Kulkarni. An artificial elbow of titanium has been fitted in the surgery. It is almost seven years since such surgery was performed, said Dr Lingayat.

Take treatment instead of massage

The doctors said that bone injuries are often overlooked. Some claim that massaging hands, feet, and back can cure bone pain permanently. Treatment in this way can often lead to complications. Therefore, it is important to seek expert advice and timely treatment for any pain.