Woman riding pillion dies in road mishap

Khuldabad:

In a tragic accident, a 36-year-old woman labourer died, after a truck hit the motorcycle, on which she was riding pillion, on Solapur-Dhule National Highway, at Mategaon Square, on Wednesday at 2 pm. The name of the deceased is Maya Babasaheb Dhivre (resident of Ellora).

The motorcycle rider Asif Shaikh and pillion rider Maya, both were working as masons (mistri and labourer) at an under-construction hotel situated at Ellora Square. On Wednesday, during the lunch break, while passing through the national highway on the motorcycle (MH 20 CB 7860) and attempting to cross Ellora Square at 2 pm. A speeding truck coming from the opposite direction (KA 56 1451) hit the motorcycle. The impact of the accident was so severe that Maya got dragged in the rear tyre of the truck and she died on the spot, while the rider Asif Shaikh was thrown away to a side and sustained minor injuries.

The Police Patil Ramesh Dhivre informed the police, who then performed the 'panchanama'. The police team comprising beat head constable Ritesh Awhad and Vinod Bighot then seized the truck and detained the driver and filed an offence against him. Later on, the Ellora gram panchayat member Shaikh Masiyoddin and his team helped the police in shifting the body of a woman labourer for post-mortem to the primary health centre at Ellora.