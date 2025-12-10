Woman robbed of jewellery while heading to pick cotton in the fields

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman heading to the fields to pick cotton was accosted by two thieves at a deserted spot, threatened with death, and robbed of her gold jewellery. The incident took place on the Dawarwadi–Sonwadi road in Paithan around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. The thieves also tore off her earrings, leaving her injured.

According to detailed information, Sharadabai Bharat More (35), a woman farmer from Dawarwadi, was on her way to the fields to pick cotton around 12.30 pm on Wednesday via the Dawarwadi–Sonwadi road. As it was a weekly market day in the village, there was very little movement on this route. Taking advantage of the situation, two men, around 30 years old, who were hiding in a nearby field, suddenly confronted Sharadabai More. They threatened to kill her and demanded that she hand over her gold ornaments. Out of fear, Sharadabai gave them her gold necklace, ear studs and the earring from her left ear.

When the thieves noticed someone approaching on the road, one of them forcefully snatched the earring from her right ear and fled towards Dawarwadi. The violent pulling caused the lower part of her right ear to tear, leaving her injured.

Thieves fled before family arrived

Sharadabai informed her family members about the incident over the phone. Her relatives and villagers rushed to the spot, but the thieves had already escaped. Sharadabai was taken to the Rural Hospital at Pachod for treatment. Upon receiving the information, assistant police inspector Sachin Pandit, sub-inspector Ram Barahate, and police patil Eknath Kashid visited the scene and conducted a spot inspection. The investigation is being carried out by sub-inspector Ram Barahate.