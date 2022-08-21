Woman robbed of jewellery

Aurangabad, Aug 21:

A thief robbed a woman going to farm of her two tolas of gold jewellery after threatening her to throw in the well at Chite Pimpalgaon on Friday. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police station.

Police said, Rukhmanbai Parshuram GAwande was going to her farm on Friday morning. An unidentified man came near her and threatened to throw her in the well and robbed her gold jewellery weighing around 2 tolas. PSI Balaji Dhangare is further investigating the case.