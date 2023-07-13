Woman robbed of Rs 1.80 lakhs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A woman sitting in a book shop in Champa Chowk was robbed of Rs 1.80 lakh. The incident occurred on May 24 and a case was registered in the Jinsi police station on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused Likayat Pathan Shaukat Pathan, Nizam Shaukat Pathan, Amjad Shaukat Pathan, Javed Shaukat Pathan and a woman and the complainant are relatives. The relatives are claiming possession of the shop, which was owned by her for 20 years. As a result, an argument occurred on May 24, when the accused entered the stationary shop and assaulted her. The accused stole the keys to the shop and looted the cash. A case was registered against all five accused. PSI Pravin Patharkar is further investigating the case.