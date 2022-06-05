Woman stoned to death over suspicion of character

Aurangabad, June 5:

A -50-year-woman was murdered with a stone pestle by her husband at Rahulnagar on Sunday morning, suspecting her character.

The deceased has been identified as Bilkis alias Meena while the accused and her husband’s name is Machhindra Piraji Pitekar (55, Rahulnagar) who fled from the spot by leaving his mobile phone there.

A total of two teams from Satara Police Station and one team from the Crime Branch have launched a search to trace the accused.

Shama Shaikh, the daughter of Meena lodged a complaint with Satara Police Station stating that Machhindra had an addiction to liquor. He used to abuse and beat up his wife in a state of stupe.

The couple had a quarrel on Saturday night. Shama tried to convince her father and left to her father. Bilkis and Shama were working in a hotel.

Shama went to her mother’s house in the morning to take her on the job. However, she found Bilkis’s house locked.

Thinking that her mother may have gone to work in the hotel, she reached the hotel but did not find Bilkis there. Shama asked his daughter Muskan to go to her grandmother’s house.

Muskan broke the lock of the house and found her grandmother in a pool of blood. A murder case was registered with the police on the basis of Shama’s complaint. PSI Sarjerao Sanap is on the case.

Box

Sr police officers visit spot

A murder case came to light around Saturday midnight in the city. Another murder incident was reported at 8 am on Sunday. Deputy commissioner of police Deepak Girhe, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal, senior police inspector Surendra Malale, PI Sachin Sanap, PSI Devidas Shevale, Sarjerao Sanap and other offices reached the spot. A team from the forensic laboratory also reached there. After panchnama, the dead body was sent to Government Medical College and Hospital.

Box

This was 2nd marriage of Bilkis.

Machhindra Pitekar was her second husband. She had two married daughters and one son. Her son is a labourer at Ahmednagar. Bilkis and Pitekar were labourers. This was their love marriage. Pitekar was suspecting his wife’s character frequently. Today he hit her with a pestle on her head, killing her on the spot. This created sensation in the area.