Woman tortured for dowry

Aurangabad, Oct 1:

Kranti Chowk police have booked the in-laws for torturing mentally and physically demanding her to bring Rs 20 lakh from her parents for the construction of a new house.

According to the complainant victim, her husband gave her oral talaq as she failed to bring the money from her parents. They also tortured her for the money. Hence, she lodged a complaint against her husband Taufiq Ahmed, Urunissa Qazi, Rafiq Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed, Faisal Ahmed (all residents of Kaisar Colony) and other three women.