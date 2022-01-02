Woman wearing burkha steals diamond studded gold bangle

Aurangabad, Jan 2:

A woman wearing a burkha stole a diamond studded gold bangle worth Rs 1.5 lakh from Malabar Gold and Diamond Showroom at Mondha Naka, Jalna Road on Saturday evening when the employees were busy in cutting the cake to welcome the new year, informed Jinsi police station PI Vyankat Kendre. A case has been registered against an unidentified woman based on the complaint lodged by marketing executive Ashok Ankush Gaikwad (Mukundnagar, Mukundwadi).

The complaint mentioned that a programme was organised in the Showroom to welcome new year on Saturday evening. The employees were busy in the programme. A woman wearing a burkha came in the showroom and was looking the jewellery. Gaikwad showed her the jewellery and some bangles. She later left the showroom. When the employees checked the jewellery, one diamond studded bangle weighing 24 grams 500 mm amounting Rs 1.5 lakh was missing. After checking the CCTV cameras it was cleared that the woman had stolen the bangle. An inquiry has been initiated, Kendre said.