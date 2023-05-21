Woman’s body found in Vihamandva

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The dead body of a 35-year-old woman was found neat Takli at Vihamandva Shivar in Paithan tehsil of the district on Sunday evening. Some farmers saw a body in the canal of Takli village this evening and informed Pachod Police Station.

API Santosh Mane and PSI Sushant Sutle reached the spot. Police officers with the help of villagers took out the body from the canal water. After panchnama, the body was sent for the post-mortem at Rural Hospital of Pachod. Pachod Police Station has taken ts note. The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained until late at night.