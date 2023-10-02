Woman’s chain snatched in Cidco area

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The 10 grams gold chain of a woman going on the motorcycle with her son was snatched by the thieves in Cidco area on Saturday night. The woman fell from the bike and sustained serious leg injuries. This is the second incident of chain snatching in this area.

Complainant Leena Agrawal (50, N-11, Cidco) was going home with her son on the motorcycle on Saturday at around 8 pm. Near Chistiya Chowk, three persons came on a bike and snatched her gold chain. In an attempt to restrict them, she fell from the motorcycle and sustained serious leg injuries. The nearby residents rushed to help her but the thieves had fled from the scene then. A case has been registered with the Cidco police station while PSI Amol Mhaske is further investigating the case. The chain of another woman was also snatched on Sunday night, but no case was registered in this regard till Monday afternoon.