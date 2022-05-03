Woman’s chain snatched in dark

Aurangabad, May 3:

Taking advantage of darkness, a thief snatched a gold chain of a woman when the power supply was interrupted at N-5, Cidco service road on Monday at around 7.30 pm.

Police said, Rekha Subhash Dahiwal (Maharana Pratap Society, N-7, Cidco) had gone to Cidco N-5, area for some work on May 2. She was walking on the service road and the power supply was interrupted. There was darkness all around. Taking advantage of the darkness, a thief snatched her gold chain weighing 10 grams and ran away. A case has been registered with Cidco police station.