Woman’s chain snatched in dark
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 3, 2022 10:40 PM2022-05-03T22:40:02+5:302022-05-03T22:40:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 3:
Taking advantage of darkness, a thief snatched a gold chain of a woman when the power supply was interrupted at N-5, Cidco service road on Monday at around 7.30 pm.
Police said, Rekha Subhash Dahiwal (Maharana Pratap Society, N-7, Cidco) had gone to Cidco N-5, area for some work on May 2. She was walking on the service road and the power supply was interrupted. There was darkness all around. Taking advantage of the darkness, a thief snatched her gold chain weighing 10 grams and ran away. A case has been registered with Cidco police station.