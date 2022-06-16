Woman’s earrings snatched: culprits arrested within two hours

Combined efforts of Mukundwadi police and crime branch

Aurangabad, June 16:

Two men disguised as customers snatched earrings from a woman under the pretext of buying cigarettes. The incident took place at Ramnagar, Mukundwadi on Wednesday afternoon. The accused was nabbed by Mukundwadi police and crime branch officials within two hours, said inspector Brahma Giri.

According to police, complainant Indrayani Shivaji Ilag was sitting in the shop when two persons with handkerchiefs tied around their mouths came to the shop and asked for a cigarette. As she was giving them the cigarette, one of them suddenly snatched the earrings from her ears and ran away on a two-wheeler. Indrayani shouted for help, but the thieves were able to slip away. She then lodged a complaint at Mukundwadi police station. PI Giri and crime branch inspector Gautam Patare formed two teams.

During the search, the police found that the accused were captured on CCTV at various places. Crime branch PSI Amol Mhaske and a team of Balasaheb Aher and others from Mukundwadi reached the house of the culprits and arrested Sunderlal Baburao Rathod (37, Jaijijaunagar, Balapur Phata) and Satish Sanjay Pawar (21, Ambikanagar Street No 8, Mukundwadi). They also seized stolen jewellery along with a two-wheeler used in the crime. A team of constable Narsingh Pawar, Babasaheb Kamble, Sukhdev Jadhav, Manohar Gite, Santosh Bhanuse, Shyam Adhe arrested the suspects under the guidance of PI Giri and Patare.