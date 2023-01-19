Woman’s gold chain snatched

Aurangabad

A chain snatcher snatched the gold chain of a woman returning home from a function at her friend’s house in the Tilaknagar area on Wednesday evening. A case has been registered with the Jawaharnagar police station.

Police said complainant Kishor Bhutada’s (Muthiyan Residency, Deepnagar, Dargah Road) wife had gone to her friend’s house to attend a function. While returning home, a man on a motorcycle came near her near Pawan Hanuman Mandir in Tilaknagar and snatched the gold chain weighing 22 grams from her neck. She cried for help, but the motorcyclist fled from the scene until then. Under the guidance of PI Vyankatesh Kendre, PSI Vasant Shelke is further investigating the case.