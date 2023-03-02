Women beaten up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four women and three men forcibly entered in a house and beat three women of a family over old dispute at Chetnanagar in Harsul area on March 1.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim woman case has been registered against four women and Raju Gaikwad, Samachan Gaikwad and Shivnagaryan Gaikwad. Earlier, the women of Gaikwad family had lodged a complaint against five women and Ajay Jadhav, Raju Jadhav, Sanjay Gaikwad and Aditya Kakde for abusing them with Harsul police station on February 27. PSI Sunil Chavan is further investigating both the cases.