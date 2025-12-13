Women begin indefinite hunger strike for water and road facilities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to the lack of basic civic amenities, women in Wadgaon, Gut no. 9, have launched an indefinite hunger strike. Thousands of citizens reside in this area and have been facing severe water scarcity for several days. As the Gram Panchayat has failed to ensure regular water supply, growing public dissatisfaction has led to this protest. The indefinite hunger strike began on the main road on Thursday, and Saturday marked the third day of the agitation.

Many women from the locality have joined the protest in support. They are demanding immediate provision of basic facilities such as drinking water, a paved road, a drainage line and street lights. At the protest site, women are spreading awareness and highlighting local issues before the public.

Gut no. 9 has a population of nearly 5,000, with most families working as labourers in nearby companies. Although each household has a borewell, most borewells dried up after Diwali, forcing residents to purchase water from private tankers, placing an additional monthly financial burden on families. Roads in the area are in very poor condition, the drainage line remains incomplete, and the absence of street lights has made night-time movement difficult. To draw the administration’s attention to these problems, women have resorted to an indefinite hunger strike. Women present at the protest included Jyoti Kamble, Seema Paighan,Ratna Pawar,Jyoti Kalyankar, Kaveri Phule among others.