Women Dental Council celebrates Women’s Day

Aurangabad, March 9: Women Dental Council, Indian Dental Association organised informative lectures by Dr Dipti Dahiwal and Dr Reena Jain here recently to mark the International Women’s Day. The chief guests were Dr Nita Padalkar and Dr Lata Kale. The event was conducted by Dr Sonia Sodhi, Dr Ashwini Tak, Dr Nilofar Zaidi, Dr Purva Ajmera, Dr Amruta Chandak of IDA-WDC. Dr Seemit Shah, Dr Vijay Girhe, Dr Pritam Shelar and all IDA committee members supported the event. All the female doctor participants were presented with gifts and certificates by IDA-WDC. It was an attempt to promote gender-equal world and celebrate women’s achievements in various fields. The theme was Breaking the Bias.