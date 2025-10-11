Women entrepreneurs take center stage at Massia’s home industry fair

Lokmat New Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Massia Women’s Wing kicked off its two-day Home Industry Exhibition and Sale Fair on Saturday, October 11, bringing together dozens of women entrepreneurs displaying their handcrafted products. The event, aimed at empowering women through entrepreneurship, drew enthusiastic participation and public interest.

MLA Anuradha Chavan and CEO of Ecosattva Environment Pvt. Ltd. Gauri Mirashi, inaugurated the fair by lighting the traditional lamp. The exhibition, now in its second year, features a lively mix of home décor items, traditional foods, jewellery, handicrafts, eco-friendly goods, and festive Diwali decorations, all made by local women. Speaking at the event, MLA Anuradha Chavan called women “symbols of creativity and resilience,” and praised the fair as a platform for “self-reliance and skill development.” Gauri Mirashi commended the initiative, describing it as a “living example of women’s imagination and hard work.” Coordinator Sarika Kirdak said the fair’s main goal is to give women a direct market to showcase and sell their creations. The event saw the presence of former Massia president and Advantage Expo convener Chetan Raut, vice president Manish Agarwal, Archana Arjun Gaikwad, and Women’s Wing coordinators Sarika Kirdak and Payal Naikwad. Jyoti Chilatre delivered the welcome address, while Payal Naikwad proposed the vote of thanks. Prominent attendees included Anil Patil, Dilip Chaudhary, Ramakant Pulkundwar, Sarjerao Salunke, and Kamalakar Patil, along with executive members and women’s wing participants. After the inauguration, MLA Chavan and Mirashi toured the stalls, interacting with the women entrepreneurs. The event was successfully organized through the joint efforts of Rajashree Kulkarni, Manisha Mangalge, Rajendra Chaudhary, and Sandeep Joshi.