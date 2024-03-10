Women hold protest on Cidco office demanding water

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Angry women rushed to the Cidco office on Saturday as there was not enough water available in the Cidco Waluj Mahanagar-1 area. The women returned after being verbally assured by the authorities that the problems would be resolved soon.

The Cidco Mahanagar area has been receiving low pressure water for the past several days. Despite constant demands, the area continuous to face water crisis. Hence the women reached the Cidco office in the morning as the authorities did not take any measures despite telling the Cidco employees several times. The women demanded that Cidco should take immediate measures as the citizens are suffering due to lack of water. As the women were not getting enough water, they rushed to the Cidco office and demanded water through a statement.