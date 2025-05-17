Women must prove themselves: Dr. Neelam Gore

Lokmat News Network

Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Council Dr. Neelam Gore, emphasized the need for women to communicate confidently, stand firmly in society, and take on leadership roles. Speaking at a women’s gathering organized by the Shindesena party at IMA Hall on Friday, she highlighted that women’s progress stems not only from 50% reservation in local bodies but also from their inherent abilities.

Dr. Gore urged authorities to facilitate market access for women’s self-help groups and called for greater female participation in the upcoming municipal elections. The event was attended by prominent leaders including district contact chief Pratibha Jagtap, Sunita More, Kala Ojha, Shilparani Wadkar, Ashok Patwardhan, and members of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Women’s Front such as Sharda Ghule and Seema Kharat.