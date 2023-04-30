Women recite Hanuman Chalisa

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One hundred women recited Shri Hanuman Chalisa 21 times at Shri Ram Temple in Samarthnagar on Saturday. It took them two to three hours to complete the recitations. A Mahaprasad was also organized. The programme was organized to show support to the Shri Ram Mahayagya ceremony that will be held in Ayodhya soon.

Maha Yagya ceremony for Shri Ram devotees of Maharashtra is going to be organized at Shri Kshetra Ayodhya for the purpose of promoting and spreading awareness about the birthplace of Shri Ram Prabhu. Tera Kundi yagna will soon be held in Ayodhya so that common people can see Ram Lalla. Women started chanting Hanuman Chalisa at 10 am. This recitation lasted for three hours. Former Judge Vijay Patnurkar, Adv Tukaram Joshi, Suryakant Ratnaparkhi, Sadhana Patnurkar, Sheela Joshi, Kavita Deshpande and others were present.