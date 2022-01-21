Women riders injured after vehicle stuck in chamber at Seven Hills

Aurangabad, Jan 21:

Two women riding a two-wheeler sustained injuries after their vehicle got stuck in a chamber, located in the centre of the road, beneath the Seven Hills Flyover, today at 3 pm.

The two women riding a moped (MH 20 EQ 7156) were coming from Cidco Bus Stand direction and were proceeding through the road leading towards Akashwani. After crossing the traffic signal, at the square, beneath the flyover, there is a chamber on the road in the centre of the road proceeding towards Akashwani. The duo were riding their vehicle at speed and were unaware of the chamber. Their vehicle got stuck and they were thrown away at a distance. Their vehicle rolled upside down two times. The city bus was after this two-wheeler. The driver immediately stopped the bus and the major accident got averted. Of the two, one woman's face got damaged.

Coincidentally, the police inspector of Daulatabad police station Rajashree Aade was passing by. She immediately stopped her vehicle and arranged a vehicle to transport the injured to the nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the civil engineer Vishal Banswal, who rushed to help the victims, has appealed to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation to relocate the dangerous chamber, on priority.