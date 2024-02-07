Women to get Himroo shawl making training

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A unique initiative by the district planning committee, collector office, and Maharashtra Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (MCED) will train women in Himroo shawl making, aiming to revive the region's signature industry and boost women entrepreneurship.

The program offers two comprehensive training options. Starting from February 8, the Himroo shawl making technical training will be a one-month programme equipping participants with the technical expertise required for shawl production, encompassing weaving, dyeing, and design elements. The second training programme will be for the residential entrepreneurship development. This immersive 18-day programme will provide essential business acumen, covering marketing, sales, customer relations, financial management, and personality development, empowering women to confidently navigate the entrepreneurial landscape.

The training will be provided at Paithan. Project officer Vinod Tupe has appealed to contact the MCED office for further information.