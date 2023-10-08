Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two incidents of women tortured by in-laws were reported in the city.

The husband and in-laws of a woman used to torture her pressuring her to bring Rs 4 lakh from her parents. They inflicted mental and physical torture on her. A case has been registered with the Daulatabad police station against the husband Lalchand Naglot, father-in-law Narsingh, brother-in-law Sahebrao, and two women (all residents of Takliwadi, Gangapur).

In another incident, the in-laws used to torture the daughter-in-law as he was not conceiving a child. Hence, they left her to her parents. A case has been registered against the husband Sachin Nariyalwale and two women with the City Chowk police station.