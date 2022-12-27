Women’s agriculture college announced for A’bad

Aurangabad: A women's agriculture college will be launched in the city soon as a special case. Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar made this announcement in State Legislative Council on Tuesday.

MLC Satish Chavan raised the issue in the House. He informed the House that Agriculture Education and Research Council had granted permission to the proposal of setting up a women’s agriculture college in the city. The proposal was submitted by Vasantrao Naik Marathwada University.

He said that the girls from the city will get agricultural knowledge and the opportunity to improve their financial condition.

Replying to MLC Chavan, Minister Abdul Sattar said that starting a sub-centre of an agriculture university in the city is under consideration. Satish Chavan did not satisfy with this reply.

He demanded to start a women’s agriculture college for Aurangabad as a special case. Finally, Sattar announced that a women’s agriculture college would be opened in the city.