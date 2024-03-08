Women's day and Maha Shivratri present golden opportunity for home buyers

A dream come true: 'Lokmat Property Show' gets off to a great start

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: International Women's Day and Mahashivratri have come together bringing a golden opportunity for home buyers. Option of various housing projects have been assembled under one roof in the 'Lokmat' home exhibition. This is a golden opportunity to get your dream house,” said district collector Dr Dilip Swami.

Collector Dr Swami was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day grand home exhibition organized from Friday at Lokmat Bhavan. Along with collector Swami, municipal corporation and Smart City administrator G Sreekanth, executive director of 'Lokmat' Group Karan Darda, president of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar CREDAI branch Vikas Chaudhary, project director of MITL Arun Dubey cut the ribbon and released colorful balloons in the air signifying the inauguration. There was a large presence of builders including Archit Bharuka, director of Shakti Life Spaces, Vikram Bohra, Director of Viyaan Realty, Manoj Runwal of Suvidhi Ventures and Praveen Somani of Bhaishree Ventures. In the beginning, the portrait of founder of 'Lokmat' and late freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda was garlanded and a lamp was lit by dignitaries. Lokmat editor Nandkisher Patil, Senior vice president human resource Balaji Muley, Public relations head Khushalchand Baheti and advertising manager Akshay Sahuji welcomed the chief guests. Dr Swami said that CREDAI, municipal corporation and Lokmat have contributed well for the development and prosperity of the city. Like the meet up of marriageable youths, all bride and grooms find their match under single roof, this home expo is similar to that. Also it is an exhibition to fulfill your dream home. Be it the city or the areas outside, all roads will be made potholes free, assured the municipal administrator G Sreekanth.

Exemption for houses upto 2000 square feet - G Sreekanth

Administrator G Sreekanth said that he approved the development plan which was stalled for 33 years due to some dissatisfied people. If anyone has any objections, you can register it within the next 60 days. If there is a proper objection, the change will definitely happen. He advised the citizens that if someone says that they will remove the existing reservation, do not believe it. The city gets water after seven days, which is embarrassing as a municipal administrator. But this is the largest water supply scheme in the country. The work of this scheme is now being done under the supervision of the court.

He expressed his belief that till the end of December, the citizens will be supplied with water every alternate day. We have decided to remove all encroachments from the roads in the city. Our police were pelted with stones, but they did not back down. He mentioned that 200 people suffered, but 30,000 citizens benefited. Today, 40 percent of citizens are living in Gunthewari due to lack of timely DP planning. Houses up to 2000 sq feet will be regularized under Gunthewari. We are also thinking of giving a 50 percent discount for this, said Sreekanth.