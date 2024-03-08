Women’s Day at Greenvalley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Greenvalley School students and teachers came together to celebrate International Women's Day. The school was adorned with colourful decorations and messages celebrating the theme Embrace Equity. Students presented handmade greetings, bouquets, and showpieces to the women in their lives – teachers, mothers, sisters, and grandmothers, bringing smiles to their faces. The day's highlight was a captivating programme organized by the students themselves. Principal Urmila Kanwar commended the students for their efforts and emphasized the importance of the contributions of women in all spheres of life. Students were urged to embrace gender equality and strive to create a world where women are empowered to reach their full potential.