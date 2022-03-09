Women’s Day at Greenvalley School

Aurangabad, March 9:

The International Women’s Day was celebrated at Greenvalley School. An essay writing competition was conducted. Many students, including boys, participated. A short programme was conducted. Principal Urmila Kanwar delivered a speech on Women’s Day. Some fun events were designed to make the boys realize the women’s daily household work. They included saree draping, hair-styling and button stitching. Prizes were given away to winners of the essay competition. School director Dayal Singh spoke about the level of efficiency women can exhibit if given the opportunity. He asked them to feel proud that they are women, mother, daughter, and capable of holding every kind of executive role.