Women’s Wing of BAMUTA to be inaugurated today

Aurangabad, March 7:

Women’s Wing of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Postgraduate Teachers Association (BAMUTA) will be inaugurated in at Psychology Department on March 8 as part of the International Women’s Day celebration. Dr Bharti Gawali who was elected BAMUTA president recently started planning initiatives to solve teachers' problems.

Dean of Interdisciplinary faculty Dr Chetna Sonkamble will inaugurate the wing. A meeting will be organised immediately to discuss problems of female teachers, research and quality development. Women’s Wing coordinator Dr Aparna Astaphutre and BAMUTA secretary Dr Sonali Kshirsagar will take efforts for the programme. Dr Bharti Gawali and Dr Omprakash Jadhav appealed to all women teachers of the departments to participate in the programmes.